WWE: Bully Ray compares Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair to Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, also known as Bully Ray in IMPACT wrestling, says he is happy with the state of the women’s division at the moment and excited to see where it will go next.

In an interview on WWE’s The Bump, Dudley stressed how inspiring it is to watch a number of rookies go from strength to strength and become top competitors.

“I am so excited for the future with Bianca [Belair], Rhea [Ripley], Raquel [González], Charlotte [Flair], Sasha [Banks], Nattie [Natalya], Bayley and Asuka,” he said.

Dudley went on to emphasise that with such a talented roster, “the possibilities are endless,” and said he was pleased that González, Ripley and Belair all achieved victories at Mania this year.

As a huge fan of Belair particularly, the eight-time Tag-Team Champion compared her staredown with Banks at The Show of Shows to Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan’s face-off at WrestleMania 3.

“Look at Sasha and Bianca face-to-face. I’m going to make a crazy comparison here about another WrestleMania moment but think about Andre and Hogan face-to-face, soaking it all in. I wish they would have stayed there just a little bit longer, but that moment is going to stand out to me from this year’s WrestleMania.”

The panel appeared quite surprised with the comparison but Dudley was adamant in his comparison. In fact, he described the staredown as his favourite moment of the week.

“My favourite moment was the face-to-face that I just told you about,” he reiterated.

“I really like Sasha and Bianca staring at each other.”

