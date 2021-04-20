European Super League: Who is in charge?

There has been a consistent trend as far as the European Super League is concerned - everyone hates the idea.

Football fans and pundits across the globe were left stunned after 12 of the proposed competition’s founding members announced that they would be breaking away from the UEFA Champions League to form a new tournament that gives them more control over revenue.

Those clubs concerned are Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus.

The owners of those clubs remained silent after releasing their blanket statement which drew intense criticism for not considering the average football fan. While there is an incredibly basic website regarding the European Super League, it discloses incredibly little information as to why the tournament is taking place and what the benefits are for fans attending matches.

While the idea of the breakaway concept itself is still very much a controversial topic of discussion, those teams involved have wasted no time in forming an official hierarchy structure to delegate finances across all clubs.

Who is in charge?

The first chief figure in charge of the Super League will be Real Madrid president Florentino Perez who will serve as the competition’s chairman and will be backed by two vice-chairmen. Here is the full list:

Chairman: Florentino Perez (Real Madrid)

Vice-chairman: Andrea Agnelli (Juventus)

Vice-chairman: Joel Glazer (Manchester United)

Perez was the first out of the 12 clubs to speak out following the release of the joint statement, which did not explain a great deal in terms of how the tournament would work and who the 20 sides would be for the foreseeable future.

He provided a fascinating interview with Spanish television network El Chiringuito TV and attempted to justify the reasons why they are going in the direction they are heading.

Cited by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, he said: "Here at Real Madrid we've lost a lot of money, we are all going through a very bad situation. When there is no profit, the only way is to play more competitive games during the week. The Super League will save the clubs financially".

"Football needs to change to be more attractive globally. Instead of making the Champions League because it lost interest as he had in 1950, change comes and even at the time FIFA and UEFA were against it. But that's how football changed...".

"This Super League is not for the rich, but it's to save football. If this continues, football will disappear and by 2024 we would already be dead. This is the only way to save everyone: big, medium and small clubs".

