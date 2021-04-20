Outrageous footage of Barcelona's Alexia Putellas emerges ahead of UWCL tie

Barcelona have cruised to yet another win in the Primera Iberdrola this afternoon on the sun-soaked surface of the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

The Catalonians hosted UDG Tenerife in what would turn out to be another victory for the league leaders. Barca continue their 100% win record this season thanks to their 6-1 win, which ups their goal tally to 125 in just 24 appearances.

Whilst their unstoppable run of form continues to be a talking point for the Spanish fans, it was a more minor detail that stole the show this afternoon.

1 of 15 Who scored the first ever WSL goal on 13th April 2011? Rachel Yankey Gilly Flaherty Claire Rafferty Kim Little

Goals came from Jenni Hermoso, Lieke Martens and a penalty from Alexia Putellas, who has gone viral with an audacious piece of skill during the match.

The 27-year-old took an outrageous back-heeled touch on the ball to loft it over her marker and play in her teammate Mariona on the edge of the box. Alexia didn't even need to look as she clipped the ball over a bamboozled Aleksandra Zaremba.

The Spanish international is clearly showing off her skill ahead of what will be a blockbuster clash between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. The two sides are set to meet on Sunday in France in the first leg of the European semi-finals.

Barca have been dominant in both the domestic league and in the Champions League this season. With seven-time champions Lyon out of the running, Lluis Cortes and his side will have their eyes firmly on a spot in the final as they look to continue their blistering run of form.

News Now - Sport News