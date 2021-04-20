It's not unknown for plans on WWE TV to change. This happened ahead of RAW on Monday, when the advertised match between Randy Orton and Braun Strowman was nixed.

Instead The Legend Killer went one-on-one with former United States Champion Riddle, while The Monster Amongst Men teamed with Drew McIntyre to face T-BAR and MACE.

However, it is being reported by Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Orton has sustained some sort of shoulder injury in his match with The Original Bro. He said:

“I don’t know the extent of what happened, but Randy Orton hurt his shoulder. He was fighting out of the corner and Riddle went to give him an exploder and Randy of course didn’t take an exploder.

"He blocked it and he pulled back and did this very dramatic punch and he punched him and then from that point forward he could no longer use his right arm.

"He was throwing forearms with his left arm, which looked horrible. They still did manage to do a top rope superplex…it was like that one day when he punched the mat and his shoulder went out.”

Riddle beat Randy, pinning the 14-time World Champion with a crucifix after Orton failed to hit an RKO.

The severity of The Apex Predator's injury is not yet known, but when it did occur, Orton carried on with the match.

It was also noted by Dave Meltzer that it was actually a mid-rope suplex and not a top rope one.

In several clips from the bout, Randy can be seen holding and rotating his shoulder. He has had a history of injuries in this area, dislocating his left one in 2015.

If this time round is as serious, we could not be seeing The Legend Killer on our screens for a significant period of time.

