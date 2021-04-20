European Super League: How much money will Manchester United earn for participating?

The European Super League has sent the footballing world into pandemonium - but how much could Manchester United potentially earn from the competition?

The Red Devils and five other clubs are expected to join the highly controversial European Super League.

This competition, which is expected to rival the Champions League, has been condemned by UEFA, the Premier League and the FA, as well as the British government.

It was announced on Sunday that these top Premier League sides would feature in this breakaway tournament.

Also that evening, Manchester United secured a victory against Burnley and former Red Devil Gary Neville was co-commenting on the game.

Following the fixture, the Sky Sports pundit spoke passionately about his feelings.

"The reaction to it is that it's been damned, and rightly so," Neville stated on Sky Sports.

"I'm a Manchester United fan and have been for 40 years of my life but I'm disgusted, absolutely disgusted.

"I'm disgusted with Manchester United and Liverpool the most."

The ex-United defender also appeared on a jaw-dropping episode of Monday Night Football a day later, where he went onto discuss the issues surrounding the European Super League in more depth.

Neville boldly labelled United's owners, the Glazer family, as "scavengers" for their role in including the Manchester club in the ESL and was extremely critical.

"They have stepped over the mark. They are scavengers and need booting out of this football club and booting out of this country. We have got to come together. It might be too late, there'll be people at Manchester United, fans 15 years ago who will say it's too late. It's never too late, we have got to stop this. It is absolutely critical we do," Neville said on Sky Sports.

Money may be one of the deciding factors in United's inclusion in the ESL, but how much could the Old Trafford club potentially make?

How much money could United make from the European Super League?

The New York Times has reported that the founding clubs will receive four times more than what Bayern Munich earned after winning the Champions League in 2020.

Moreover, The Times has provided an insight into the financial specifics surrounding the controversial competition.

The 15 founding clubs will receive a share of an infrastructure grant that totals £3.1bn. Depending on the club, these grants will range from £310m to £89m and can be spent on the club's stadium, training facilities, or "to replace lost stadium-related revenues due to Covid-19".

United will also benefit from commercial opportunities and TV income. 32.5% of the income would be shared equally amongst the Red Devils and the founding clubs.

Another 20% of the purse will be distributed in a merit system, which is very similar to the Premier League. If a team finishes higher or gets further in the tournament, then they will ultimately receive more money as a reward.

Although it isn't set in stone how much United will officially receive, the money behind the ESL is clearly what has attracted these top European clubs in the first place.

