Jaron Ennis has named three opponents which he is hoping to face next.

With Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr currently showing no interest in fighting each other, there is a space for a rising upstart to take a seat at the top of the table at 147-pounds. Vergil Ortiz Jr is the obvious choice. But boxing fans should be looking no further than "Boots" Ennis.

The former national Golden Gloves champion is 27-0, 1 NC with 25 KOs and just knocked out veteran Sergey Lipinets in six rounds at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Ennis was just 18 when he turned professional, stopping Cory Muldrew in a four-rounder at the Dixie Center in St George, Utah, and the decorated amateur boxer hasn't looked back since.

A victory over a top-ranked opponent should place him in line for a world title fight, or at the very least at the front of the queue, and he seems to have already devised a strategy to help him achieve his goal.

Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter and Yordenis Ugas have been mentioned as a three-man shortlist of options for Ennis, who could face a shortage of opponents willing to face him. Promoter Cameron Dunkin now has to somehow find someone brave enough to take on the unbeaten 23-year-old prospect.

"I want a top three or top five guy, like Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter and Yordenis Ugas," Ennis said to Brian Custer on The Last Stand podcast. "That way it will put me in line for a world title by the end of the year or the beginning of 2022. I just want all the great fights and fight all the best fighters and that’s the goal."

Victory over the highly-rated Lipinets may have been the best performance of his career to date, but Ennis insists the best is yet to come.

"I haven’t shown the world my full potential, I’ve shown like 30%, 40%", he added. "I feel like I really haven’t had to go into my bag yet to show my full potential and in my last fight I was just warming up and I end up getting a knockout."

