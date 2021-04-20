Jose Mourinho sacked: Update on Tottenham manager target Julian Nagelsmann

Journalist Raphael Honigstein has listed two reasons why Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is likely to fail in his attempt to lure RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann over to north London.

What's the latest on Nagelsmann?

Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho on Monday morning following their 2-2 draw with Everton last Friday. Attention has immediately turned to who could replace the Portuguese coach.

According to The Evening Standard, Nagelsmann is Levy's preferred choice, and it has been reported that Tottenham have sacked Mourinho now to try and steal a march on Bayern Munich in acquiring his services.

However, Honigstein has serious doubts about Nagelsmann joining Spurs, and has cited two reasons to explain his view.

What has Honigstein said?

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: "There are two issues. The biggest one is that Leipzig have no intention of releasing him. They fight tooth and nail not to let him go - he has no release clause.

"The slightly bigger issue is that he very much would like to go to Bayern Munich next season. And, I think this is a guy who's hugely ambitious, who's talked very openly about talking to Real Madrid a couple of years ago and saying 'no' to Real Madrid because he didn't think he was ready.

"But there's an indication of how he sees himself, and I think if it's between Spurs and Bayern, for him it's not a consideration. He's from a place very near Munich, his family live near Munich, he was a Bayern fan growing up, and even as a potential Super League club with Spurs, I think Bayern are still in a slightly different category of clubs and he wants to go to that kind of club next.

"Whether Leipzig will let him or not, we don't know. But that's his plan as far as I know and I think Spurs are going to find it very difficult to change that."

Is the Bayern job available?

It seems that it will be shortly.

The German champions are currently coached by Hansi Flick, but he told Sky Germany via The Guardian on the weekend that he would like to be released from his contract at the end of the season.

His comments arrived amid speculation linking him with the Germany national team manager's role, with Joachim Low set to step down from his position after this summer's European Championships.

Did Levy make a mistake in getting rid of Mourinho now?

Levy's masterplan appears to have been to fire Mourinho in the hope that he could swiftly replace him with Nagelsmann before Bayern Munich throw their hat in the ring. The chances of that happening look to be slim, though.

Perhaps he will wish that he had been a little more patient before pulling the trigger. After all, Spurs have a Carabao Cup final against Manchester City just days away.

Mourinho's record in cup finals is outstanding. The 58-year-old has won 12 of the 15 finals he has managed in, establishing himself as one of the best coaches in the world when it comes to a one-off occasion.

He will not get the chance to improve that record this weekend, with Spurs set to be led out by interim boss Ryan Mason instead.

Levy may have just reduced the side's chances of winning at Wembley by changing managers, and it now seems that he won't even get his first-choice replacement for Mourinho anyway.

