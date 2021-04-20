European Super League: Wolves boss Nuno Santo expressed concerns months ago

Sky Sports journalist Anton Toloui has reported that some Wolves fans have pointed out how manager Nuno Espirito Santo predicted the European Super League would happen back in January.

What did Nuno say?

Earlier this year, Nuno was asked about whether football should be stopped due to the ongoing global crisis, and what impact this could have on the game moving forwards.

He responded by saying: “Now, we start thinking about stopping again. I don’t know for sure what is better. What I think, and I’m afraid of, is if the decision is to stop, the football that we now know will not be the same.

"And this is my biggest fear because the schedule will go crazy, it will be impossible to finish the league and think about the Euros. So, if we stop, everything will change.

"A new football will come. Probably with a Super League, probably with other competitions and then it will be a matter of which clubs will survive."

Was he right?

Well, in many aspects, he certainly was.

He predicted that a Super League could be brought in at some point, and that has indeed happened, with Sunday's announcement rocking the football world, but seemingly not shocking Nuno.

The European Super League (ESL) has been introduced despite the season continuing back in January, which Nuno did not necessarily see coming. However, his feeling that the general pandemic situation would lead to the ESL has been proven correct.

What does this mean for Wolves?

The Midlands club are now left as one of the 14 top-flight teams who have not been invited to take part in the ESL. They are set to hold discussions to decide what they would like to do about the 'big six' sides who have agreed to join the breakaway league.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has called for the rebel clubs to be docked points to send out a clear message that their actions will not be tolerated. Whether Wolves agree with this view remains to be seen.

They have offered their own response to the ESL already, though, by updating their Twitter profile this morning. The club's social media team posted "Premier League Champions 2018/19", referencing how Wolves finished seventh that year behind the 'big six'.

This suggests that they do feel strongly about the current situation, and are likely to support Everton in taking a stand over the coming weeks to oppose the introduction of the ESL.

