Next Tottenham manager: Contact made with former Chelsea boss

Tottenham have made contact with Maurizio Sarri's representative to offer the Italian coach the manager's position from next season, as reported by Football Italia.

What's the latest on Sarri?

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy fired Jose Mourinho on Monday morning after a poor run of results had left the side down in seventh place in the Premier League.

It is being reported that he did not waste time in trying to seek out a replacement, and reached out to Sarri's representative Fali Ramadani to discuss the possibility of the 62-year-old taking charge of Spurs in 2021/22.

Are there potential obstacles in the way of a move for Sarri?

Despite being sacked by Juventus after just one season in charge last year, Sarri is still contracted to the Italian champions until June 2022.

However, the Bianconeri do have the option to terminate his deal a year early, if they are willing to pay him €2.5m by the end of April.

If this happens, then Sarri would become a free agent this summer, and Spurs would not have to pay any compensation to get him over to north London.

How did Sarri fare previously in the Premier League?

Sarri was appointed Chelsea manager back in 2018. He led the side to a third-placed finish, although they did end up 26 points behind champions Manchester City.

The veteran coach also won the Europa League in his maiden campaign in England, as the Blues dispatched Arsenal 4-1 in the final.

This was not enough to see him keep his job, though, and he was replaced in 2019 by Frank Lampard.

Would Sarri succeed at Spurs?

Tottenham do not have the greatest track record when it comes to appointing former Chelsea managers. Andre Villas-Boas lasted less than two seasons at the helm, and Mourinho has since suffered a similar fate. Neither were able to bring silverware to the club.

That appears to be the main goal for Spurs at the moment, to end their trophyless drought, which stretches back to 2008.

Two years ago, it would have been fair to say that Sarri wasn't the man to end their wait for silverware. Having started his managerial career in 1999, he failed to win any trophies in his first two decades in the dugout.

However, he broke his duck by winning the Europa League with Chelsea, and then followed that up by winning Serie A with Juventus.

He has proven that he can back up his possession-based style of football by also winning silverware, and that is what Levy will want. With this in mind, there is no reason why he can't do well at Spurs, and make it third time lucky for the club when it comes to hiring ex-Chelsea managers.

