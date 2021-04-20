Gareth Taylor says Manchester City vs Chelsea will be a “great advert for the women’s game”

Ahead of Manchester City’s top of the table Women’s Super League clash against Chelsea tomorrow, Gareth Taylor has stressed that this game promises to be a “great advert for the game.”

Chelsea are two points ahead of City with three games remaining, but the Manchester side have won their last 12 matches and have the chance to leapfrog their rivals with a victory.

For months this match has been seen as a potentially defining moment in this year’s title race. Asked whether the winner tomorrow will go on to win the league, Taylor agreed that “it looks that way.”

The City boss elaborated to express his excitement over his team’s must-win fixture. “These are the reasons why you coach,” he said.

This is what we’re in it for. This is a great opportunity for us and a great advert for the women’s game.

Despite the anticipation among fans, coaches and players for tomorrow’s tie, the build-up to the match this week has been overshadowed by the announcement of a European Women’s Super League, which seems set to include both City and Chelsea.

Speaking of how much he knew about the situation, Taylor emphasised: “My take was that it was more solely focused on the men’s game. Then the part around it potentially happening in the women’s game as well was kind of thrown in late and almost at the bottom of many other bullet points.

"For us, as we’re in the process of three [league] games left of the season and focusing on that. It’s hard for us to take our eye off the ball and look at things nobody really knows the information on."

How much this unforeseen news will impact both teams this week remains to be seen. Taylor, however, was quick to affirm that all this talk has not interrupted his side’s preparation.

“I don’t see it as a distraction. We understand that this is the climax of the season… and our attention is turned towards the game. There is no frustration on our part.”

The European Super League debate will continue for some time and Taylor says he may need to have a conversation with the squad later down the line. For now though, his eyes are fixed firmly on one competition, with WSL silverware now in touching distance.

