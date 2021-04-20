Birmingham City news: Pundit lauds key Blues figure ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Birmingham City's decision to replace Aitor Karanka with Lee Bowyer last month has turned out to be somewhat of a masterstroke as they have been utterly transformed by their new manager.

After experiencing a dismal run of form under the guidance of their former boss, the Blues have been revitalised by Bowyer's arrival and are now within touching distance of safety in the Championship.

Birmingham backed up three consecutive home victories with their first away triumph in two months on Sunday as they beat Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

Set to face Nottingham Forest tomorrow, the Blues could potentially extend the gap between them and the second-tier relegation zone to 12 points if they emerge victorious in this particular fixture.

Given that they are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, Birmingham will unquestionably fancy their chances of beating Chris Hughton's side.

Making reference to the Blues' upturn in form, pundit Don Goodman has lauded Bowyer for the impact that he has made at St Andrew's in recent weeks.

Speaking to the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about the Birmingham boss, the 54-year-old said: "What a remarkable job he has done.

"He's a coach who I have always rated very, very highly, I like the way he goes about his business.

"He's gone in and he needed to make an instant impact with Birmingham and he certainly has, there's no question.

"They may be safe even if they don't get another point and that's the reality of the situation.

"Credit to Lee Bowyer and credit to the players for picking up so many points so quickly off the back of what was a really poor run of form."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it was always going to be a risk to make a managerial change at such a pivotal part of the season, Birmingham's gamble has clearly paid off as Bowyer has brought the feel-good factor back to St Andrew's.

Having learned from his stint in the Championship with Charlton Athletic last season, the Blues boss has had a positive impact on his players who are currently brimming with confidence.

If the Blues are able to replicate their recent performance levels in their clash with Forest, it would not be at all surprising if they secure all three points tomorrow.

With another season in the second-tier on the cards for Birmingham, it will be intriguing to see who Bowyer opts to draft in during the upcoming transfer window as the success of his recruitment could have a profound impact on the club's fortunes.

