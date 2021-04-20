If Conor McGregor wins at UFC 264, the former UFC lightweight champion could face the winner of Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler, according to Audie Attar.

McGregor returns to action in little more than three months' time when he takes on Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

And he could earn a third crack at his old 155lb belt if he successfully gets past "The Diamond" on July 10.

That's easier said than done though after Poirier shocked the world when he stopped McGregor in the second round of their highly-anticipated rematch at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.

Of course, plans for McGregor's next opponent will have to wait until he avenges his loss, which won't happen unless he beats Poirier in their rubber match at UFC 264.

But the Paradigm Sports Management chief has made it clear that McGregor should fight for the title next if he gets past Poirier.

"I think that only makes sense," Attar said to MMA Junkie. "I think this truly becomes a No. 1 contender fight. I think Chandler vs. Oliveira happens and the winner of that faces the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier 3."

McGregor and Poirier first fought back at UFC 178 in September 2014, where "The Notorious" knocked out the American in the first round.

Poirier then returned the favour in their second meeting, prompting others - including former UFC champions Eddie Alvarez and Georges St-Pierre - to question the Irishman's hunger in recent months.

On McGregor's motivation, Attar had this to say: "The one thing about Conor McGregor is it’s not all about wins and losses. It’s about the journey.

"He constantly wakes up motivated each and every day to continue to evolve, to continue to learn – not only from all the great things that have happened in his career athletically and from a business perspective, but also just wanting to also evolve and grow and not live in the past with anything we do, whether it’s his athletic career or business ventures.

"It’s a huge fight for the sport. I think that the fans, the fighters, all the different stakeholders are just so excited about this opportunity to square it up and see who is truly is going to be the better fighter – not only of the night, but of the trilogy."

