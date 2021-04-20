On Tuesday evening, Chelsea fans protested outside Stamford Bridge in response to the club joining the European Super League.

The Blues are one of 12 founding members of the tournament, with the rest of the Premier League's 'big six' signing up as well.

Prior to Chelsea's game against Brighton, supporters made it clear that they were opposed to the European Super League.

Hundreds gathered outside Stamford Bridge and there was a confrontation near the entrance of the stadium involving Petr Cech.

The club legend actually had to beg fans to let the team bus enter the ground.

Cech told them, per Mirror: "Let people sort this out, but this is not the thing. Let the people in. Let the bus go in. Give people time."

Video

The Athletic's Simon Johnson tweeted: "CFC’s technical and performance advisor Petr Cech has gone to talk to the fans outside the ground by the look of things. Looked shocked at what he was seeing when he arrived at the ground just now."

It seems many did not expect such an extreme backlash from fans in response to the creation of the European Super League.

Shortly after the videos emerged of Cech, journalist Ben Rumsby tweeted that Chelsea will be pulling out of the European Super League.

Fan power really does work!

