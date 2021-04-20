Chelsea are planning to withdraw from the European Super League.

Last Sunday evening, it was announced that the Blues and 11 other 'Founding Clubs' had created one of the most controversial tournaments in sporting history.

In the days since the announcement, criticism aimed at the European Super League has come from far and wide.

Up and down England, fans have staged protests, with hundreds of Chelsea supporters gathering outside Stamford Bridge on Tuesday ahead of the team's Premier League match against Brighton.

Their cries for change appear to have worked, because just short of an hour before kick-off, it was reported that the Blues would be seeking to withdraw from the European Super League.

BBC journalist Dan Roan tweeted: "BREAKING: I understand Chelsea are now preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the ESL."

It was the news football fans had been dreaming of and footage of Chelsea fans celebrating the bombshell has now gone viral across social media.

Check out the brilliant videos for yourself below.

Video

Unbelievable scenes in west London!

After the news of Chelsea's plans to withdraw became public, the Telegraph's Jason Burt stated that the Blues' owner Roman Abramovich was never comfortable with the European Super League idea.

Will the rest of the Premier League's 'big six' follow in the Russian and his team's footsteps?

Well, according to The Sun's Martin Lipton, Manchester City are also planning to pull out of the competition.

This really is the beginning of the end!

