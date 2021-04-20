European Super League: Quiz on Tottenham's success

Tottenham Hotspur's inclusion in the European Super League has been the subject of debate.

While the club confirmed they intended to be one of the founding members of the new breakaway competition, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville spoke of the team's struggles in that they weren't even in the Champions League.

Indeed, while it would disrespectful to poke fun at one club's fanbase simply because of what their owners have decided to, the whole idea of a select few clubs being so much better than the rest that they can play in a closed shop without much in the way of jeopardy has got GIVEMESPORT thinking.

Just how 'elite' is your club? How many league titles have they won? How many FA Cups?

It's important to remember that looking back on what has come before is not to be disrespectful to a club's achievements but that it is simply worth trying to remember what makes these teams so great in the first place.

With that in mind, take the test below!

1 of 15 How many league titles have Tottenham won? 2 3 4 1

News Now - Sport News