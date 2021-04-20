Last Sunday's European Super League announcement was a moment of footballing history - for all the wrong reasons.

For the first time possibly ever, it feels as if the integrity and competitiveness of a sport loved by billions of people across the world is under serious threat.

Thankfully, certain members of Europe's elite have so far refused to sign up to the European Super League and are instead staying loyal to UEFA.

The most notable teams in that regard are Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain.

If those sides continue to refuse to be part of the European Super League, the controversial new tournament loses a lot of credibility.

Why you ask? Because at the time of writing, a high number of the world's best and most valuable footballers would not be playing in the competition.

In fact, €945 million worth of talent would be absent from the European Super League if it were to begin in the near future.

Transfermarkt have provided the most valuable XI made up of players outside of the infamous 'Founding Clubs' and it really is an incredible team.

Let's take a look...

GK: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao) - €30 million

RB: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) - €90 million

CB: Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain) - €70 million

CB: Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig) - €60 million

LB: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) - €75 million

CM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) - €70 million

RM: Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) - €100 million

LM: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) - €70 million

CAM: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) - €110 million

ST: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - €160 million

ST: Erling Braut Hallend (Borussia Dortmund) - €110 million

Total value: €945 million

What. A. Team.

Hypothetically speaking, that XI would absolutely destroy any of the 12 teams that have signed up for the European Super League.

Four members of the team above - Mbappe, Neymar, Kimmich and Davies - feature in Transfermarkt's most valuable XI in the entirety of world football.

How can players of that calibre miss out on playing against the rest of the best in the Champions League every season? It would be absolutely criminal.

