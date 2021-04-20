Jose Mourinho sacked: What Jorge Mendes thought about The Special One taking the Spurs job

Super agent Jorge Mendes reportedly didn't want Jose Mourinho to take the Tottenham job and labelled the north London side 'a complicated club'.

What was Jorge Mendes' stance?

Sports Witness has recently reported on an exclusive that was published by Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha, which detailed the conversations between Mendes and Mourinho.

The agent represents the recently departed Spurs manager and was against his client initially taking the job in November 2019.

Mendes claimed that Tottenham "wouldn't be the indicated destination" for Mourinho and also described the north London side as "a complicated club".

The Portuguese agent was reportedly opposed to the client's move but the three-time Premier League winner 'decided with his head' to take the job at the Lilywhites.

How did Mourinho perform at Tottenham?

It's safe to say that the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss didn't do himself justice during his time with the north London club.

Spurs seemed to take a step backwards under the Portuguese manager, with his 53% win rate being lower than Mauricio Pochettino's.



Now seventh in the league and having suffered an early exit in the Europa League, the only thing surprising about Spurs pulling the plug is the timing, with the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City being this Sunday.

Mourinho won't be afforded the opportunity to potentially lift Spurs' first piece of silverware since 2008.

Was Mendes right?

After lasting less than two years in north London, Mendes was right to suggest that Tottenham may not have been the right club for Mourinho.

It always seemed like a strange fit. Daniel Levy famously went several transfer windows without making a single signing, yet Mourinho has spent lavishly on new players throughout his career.

Likewise, whereas Mourinho is famous for his tactical pragmatism, Tottenham have historically always prided themselves on exciting football - even when coming at the detriment of consistent results.

Perhaps Spurs hoped Mourinho would give them the winning nous they've often lacked, but ultimately that hasn't proved to be the case.

Who could Spurs go for next?

Tottenham have been linked with RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann as a potential replacement for Mourinho.

The German boss is reportedly the club's top target but it would cost at least £10m to release Nagelsmann from his contract at Leipzig. He's also been strongly tipped to take the Bayern job.

1 of 15 Which Tottenham manager signed Luka Modric? Harry Redknapp Mauricio Pochettino Andre Villas-Boas Juande Ramos

Other linked managers include former Chelsea man Maurizio Sarri and Wolves boss Nuno Santo, although Brendan Rodgers has seemingly ruled himself out of the running.

After Mourinho's failed tenure, Levy will need to get Spurs' next appointment spot on.

News Now - Sport News