Aston Villa want to sign Bundesliga attacker who'd complement Grealish and Watkins

Football Insider has revealed that Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica has emerged as a transfer target for Aston Villa.

What's the latest transfer news involving Rashica?

The Villans reportedly want to sign two wide forwards this summer, and have identified Rashica as an option for one of these roles.

The Football Terrace explains everything you need to know about the European Super League

The club's manager Dean Smith would like to bring in a pair of senior wingers to slot into his favoured 4-2-3-1 system, and the 24-year-old Rashica fits into this plan.

How much is Rashica worth and when does his contract expire?

Transfermarkt currently value Rashica at £10.8m. This is some way down on the highest price of his career, when he was worth £31.5m back in December 2019.

His drop in value could be partially explained by the fact that he only has a year left on his contract at Werder Bremen.

What are Rashica's stats this season?

Rashica has been directly involved in seven league goals in 19 Bundesliga appearances this season.

As per WhoScored, he has also completed 1.5 dribbles per match - only Jack Grealish (2.8) has completed more successful dribbles per game.

The Kosovo international also averages 1.8 shots per game this year - this would put him in the top four at Villa based on this season's statistics.

What's been said about Rashica?

Current Werder Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt rates Rashica highly, and has tipped the forward to perform well in other major leagues across Europe.

Speaking back in December 2019 to German outlet Der Tagesspiegel, Kohfeldt said: “He's a player who can decide Bundesliga games. You don't find that very often.

“Milot has incredible skills. In the speed, in the goal, in the passing game.

"Rashica would suit England well with his speed, but also with his style of play in Spain."

Is Rashica the final piece of Villa's front three?

At the moment, Villa have two of their front three positions nailed down. Grealish has been in sensational form this season, providing 10 top-flight assists, whilst Watkins has netted 12 goals in his maiden Premier League campaign.

However, if one or both of those two don't fire, the side can look a little underwhelming. With Grealish injured, it must have been a concern for the club's coaching staff that Villa only managed to score one goal in four matches in March.

They need to add another dimension to their attack so that it is not simply Grealish creating chances and Watkins trying to finish them.

1 of 15 Which Villa manager signed Wesley? Dean Smith Steve Bruce Tim Sherwood Martin O'Neill

Rashica seems like the perfect candidate to complete an attacking triumvirate at Villa Park. He has delivered 29 goal contributions in his previous two Bundesliga seasons, and although his numbers are down this year, that can be attributed to the couple of fitness issues which may have halted his progress.

He has proven in recent years that he can produce the goods at the top end of the pitch, and working alongside Grealish and Watkins could mean that Villa have a well-rounded and dangerous front three for 2021/22.

News Now - Sport News