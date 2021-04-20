The European Super League appears to be over before it even had a chance to start.

Fans across England have been protesting against the new tournament since it was officially announced last Sunday, with hundreds of Chelsea fans gathering outside Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

The Blues appear to have listened to their supporters, as they're now planning to withdraw from the European Super League - as are Manchester City.

According to the BBC's Simon Stone, every member of the Premier League 'big six' will likely be abandoning ship in due course.

But while it's not yet been confirmed that Manchester United will be withdrawing from the European Super League, executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has officially resigned from his role, per talkSPORT.



Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst has stated that Woodward will remain in his role until the end of 2021, despite tendering his resignation.

Not long before the news surrounding Woodward emerged, United left-back Luke Shaw posted a passionate statement on Twitter in response to the creation of the European Super League.

"Not a minute has passed when I haven't thought about the current situation," the Englishman wrote on the social media platform.

"I wondered how I could express my opinion without causing any issues for my club, which everyone knows I care about deeply.

"I grew up watching the Premier League and Champions League and fell in love with the sport watching what in my opinion are the two biggest club competitions in the world.

"My ambition was to one day be able to play in these competitions and part of this determination was to show that with hard work anyone can achieve these dreams and play on the highest stages.

"There is so much passion around the world for football and I have been privileged to experience that first-hand, however I worry that these changes could impact the sport that I and millions of others love.

"We've been without supporters in stadiums for over a year now and I know how much myself and the team have missed them in each and every game. Fans and players should always have a voice and their opinion should always be counted."

Well said, Luke and we can only hope that a European Super League debacle like this never occurs again.

