Tottenham manager news: Gareth Southgate and Roberto Martinez mentioned

Daniel Levy is targeting a move for an attack-minded manager after sacking Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Guardian.

What is his thinking?

The Spurs chairman is believed to be on the lookout for a modern manager with a fresh outlook on how the elite game is played, as well as someone with a proven track record of developing young players.

Who could come in to replace Mourinho?

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly a target while The Guardian also note that both Roberto Martinez and Gareth Southgate could emerge on the club's wishlist this summer after the delayed European Championships.

Why the shift in approach?

When Mourinho was appointed, Levy surely knew the Portuguese did not fit the 'attack-minded manager' tag.

Still, he is - or at least was - a proven winner capable of delivering trophies, so perhaps the allure of potentially ending Spurs' long trophy drought proved too much. However, The Athletic recently revealed that a dressing room source had revealed Mourinho's style of football had 'sucked the culture out of the club' destroying what 'Spurs have stood for for years.'

Given that they were knocked out of the Europa League and FA Cup relatively early and are way off the pace in the battle to qualify for the Champions League, the short-term approach in trying to get Mourinho to win something at the expense of Spurs' values has clearly dropped in importance in Levy's mind.

Of course, there is a chance Spurs could win the Carabao Cup on Sunday but even that - arguably the least important trophy Spurs were battling for - hasn't been enough to satisfy top brass in North London.

What were the players thinking?

Last month, The Athletic also noted how players felt as if they simply weren't coached in the same way there under Mauricio Pochettino, with some unhappy with how little focus there was on crafting complex attacking patterns.

