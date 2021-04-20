When Leeds United opted to take a risk on Raphinha last summer, not many of their supporters would have been able to predict just how influential the winger would go on to be in his debut season in the Premier League.

Signed for just £17m, the Brazilian has set the top-flight alight with his abundance of creativity as he has already surpassed double figures in terms of direct goal contributions.

The latest in a long-line of Leeds bargains, the club's fantastic recruitment team has secured the services of the likes of Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas and Illan Meslier in recent years who have all gone on to thrive under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

Whilst the decisions to draft in Izzy Brown, Laurens De Bock and Jay-Roy Grot illustrate that the Whites do sometimes make mistakes when it comes to transfers, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the club reach new heights next season by splashing the cash on a quality operator this summer.

Ahead of the upcoming window, we have decided to take a look back at 15 memorable Leeds signings and ask you to match up the players with the managers who brought them to Elland Road.

Can you get every question correct on this quiz?

Test out your Leeds knowledge below!

1 of 15 Which Leeds manager signed Raphinha? Marcelo Bielsa Garry Monk Neil Warnock Uwe Rosler

News Now - Sport News