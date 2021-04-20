European Super League: Ed Woodward forced to hold emergency meeting with Man Utd players

Ed Woodward was forced to hold an emergency meeting with Manchester United players at Carrington yesterday after news of the European Super League broke, according to The Daily Mail.

Why?

The report reveals that some of the United squad were angry upon hearing the news that the Manchester giants had formed part of a 12-club breakaway. Indeed, some are also believed to think that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was effectively thrown under the bus when forced to front up to the media on Sunday evening.

What was said?

Those involved are understood to have made their negative feelings about the situation clear, with Woodward stressing that the plans were made with United's best interests in mind. He is thought to have tried to appease the squad but a source within the report claims it 'hasn't gone down well with many of them'.

How deeply was Woodward involved?

According to The Athletic, Woodward - alongside Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli - were two of the bigger driving forces behind the project and that there is a feeling the pair have lost the trust of their counterparts across the continent.

What have United players past and present said about it?

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville - a legend at Old Trafford - delivered an impassioned response on the channel over the weekend and described the Glazer family as 'scavengers' who need 'booting out' of English football on Monday Night Football.

Bruno Fernandes relayed a message from compatriot Daniel Podence on Instagram and wrote 'Dreams can't be buy [bought]'. Elsewhere, Ander Herrera took to Twitter to condemn the idea of the European Super League, insisting he 'cannot remain silent about this'.

How has Woodward been described?

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has accused Woodward of being a 'snake', via The Independent.

“If I start with Ed Woodward, he called me last Thursday evening saying he’s very satisfied with and fully supports the reforms and the only thing he wants to talk about was FFP [Financial Fair Play], when obviously he had already signed something else.

“Andrea Agnelli [Juventus chairman] is the biggest disappointment of all, I’ve never seen a person that would lie so many times, so persistently as he did. It’s unbelievable. We didn’t know we had snakes so close to us. Now we know.”

