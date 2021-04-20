Newcastle exclusive: Rob Lee claims he'd rather play under Kevin Keegan than Jurgen Klopp

Few would doubt the fact that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has had a profound impact on English football.

While the 'heavy metal football' he made famous with Borussia Dortmund may have been adapted somewhat as a result of the congested schedule following the COVID-19 pandemic, the German is still the man who ended Liverpool's Premier League title drought, bringing his high-pressing style to these shores.

Still, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, former Newcastle United star Rob Lee has claimed he'd rather play under Kevin Keegan than Klopp.

"Kevin Keegan all day long," he said when asked where he'd rather have played.

"Not even close. He was my hero.

"Keegan was a breath of fresh air. He'd been away from football for so long, he wasn't educated in the old FA school of coaching. He came back from seven years playing golf but was a great football player.

"He played for great teams in great managers in Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley, had a wealth of experience and was always an absolute megastar.

"He just got his team to play the way that he wanted to play football.

As you can see in the video above, the former England man was strong in his conviction.

While Keegan was unable to get his Newcastle side over the line in the 1990s when battling for the English title, he is an icon on Tyneside.

A celebrated former player, he helped transform the North East giants from a struggling Second Division side into serious challengers for the likes of Manchester United, all while introducing a free-flowing attacking style that brought the best out of players such as David Ginola, Les Ferdinand, Peter Beardsley and Lee himself.

Still a man who boasts considerable sway amongst the Newcastle United support and one who speaks out against the way in which Mike Ashley has run the club, Keegan's man-management has had a long-lasting effect on those who played under him.

Indeed, Keegan may not have won the biggest trophies in the game as a manager but the impact he had will be remembered for years to come. To a club like Newcastle - one who oppose the idea of a European Super League - that means just as much.

