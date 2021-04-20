European Super League: Jurgen Klopp furious with Liverpool's FSG owners

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is furious with the club's FSG owners and will seek urgent discussions in the coming days, according to The Athletic.

Why is he so angry?

While Klopp didn't exactly come out and slate the club's decision to join the European Super League on television last night, he was put in a difficult position as even Gary Neville alluded to on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

Indeed, his frustration is not only thought to be limited to the fact his bosses have opted to join what looks like being one of the most controversial movements in modern football, but also that the timing of the announcement was so close to last night's draw with Leeds.

He is said to have urged his players to focus on what remains of this season in their attempts to qualify for the Champions League in a team meeting on Monday.

What has Klopp previously said about the idea?

Back in 2019, Klopp told German outlet Kicker (via the Liverpool Echo) that he hoped a Super League would never happen.

"I hope this Super League will never happen," he said.

"With the way the Champions League is now running, football has a great product, even with the Europa League.

"For me, the Champions League is the Super League, in which you do not always end up playing against the same teams.

"Of course, it is [financially] important, but why should we create a system where Liverpool faces Real Madrid for 10 straight years?"

What was the reaction against Leeds?

With protests outside of Elland Road yesterday, the Leeds United social media team referred to Liverpool as the 'Merseyside Reds' and their players wore 'Earn it' t-shirts before kick-off.

James Milner then spoke out against the idea, while Wolverhampton Wanderers have since joked that they should be crowned Premier League champions of the 2018/19 season given they only finished behind the six English clubs who have formed the breakaway league.

How have the fans taken it?

As reported by The Daily Mail, a number of Liverpool fan groups will remove their flags and banners from The Kop in a response to their owner's decision.

Jamie Carragher also told Sky Sports (via Anfield Watch) that the club's fanbase would revolt if they were to lose Klopp over this, given his previous opposition of the league's creation.

