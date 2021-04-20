Liverpool players have confirmed that they do not want to play in the European Super League.

After one of the most chaotic days in footballing history, club captain Jordan Henderson posted a powerful statement on Twitter on behalf of all Liverpool players.

It read: "We don't like it and we don't want it to happen.

"This is our collective position.

"Our commitment is to this football club and its supporters is absolute and unconditional.

"You'll Never Walk Alone."

Several other members of Liverpool's first-team posted the statement on their official Twitter accounts.

Daily Mail journalist Dominic King confirmed it was a collective decision from Liverpool players to publish the message after holding discussions on Tuesday afternoon.

"The players and the management should not be bracketed with the owners," King wrote on Twitter.

So the players have spoken and not too long after their message went viral on social media, the Reds' global timing partner Tribus officially ended their partnership with the club.

Their statement read: "As the Official Global Timing Partner of Liverpool FC, and a family of dedicated life-long fans based in the City of liverpool, TRIBUS, (watchmakers) Ltd cannot support the move the the clubs; owners to break away into a new competition, The Super League.

"Our values are at the forefront of everything we do therefore we will be withdrawing from this partnership.

"Football belong to the fans and unites us all; it was never intended to benefit the few."

