Liverpool players have confirmed that they do not want to play in the European Super League.

After one of the most chaotic days in footballing history, club captain Jordan Henderson posted a powerful statement on Twitter on behalf of all Liverpool players.

It read: "We don't like it and we don't want it to happen.

"This is our collective position.

"Our commitment is to this football club and its supporters is absolute and unconditional.

"You'll Never Walk Alone."

The players have spoken and now, the ball is in the owners' court.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

