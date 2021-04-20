It's been a chaotic few days for Manchester United Football Club.

Last Sunday evening, fans were left stunned after it was officially announced that the Red Devils were one of the European Super League's 12 founding members.

They were understandably outraged and Manchester United Supporters Trust quickly responded with a statement condemning the new tournament.

It read, per MEN: "These proposals are completely unacceptable and will shock Manchester United fans, as well as those of many other clubs. A “Super League” based on a closed shop of self-selected wealthy clubs goes against everything football, and Manchester United, should stand for.

"To bring forward these proposals without any fan consultation, and in the midst of a global pandemic when people should be pulling together not serving their own selfish interests, just adds insult to injury.

"When Sir Matt Busby led us into the European Cup in the 1950s, the modern Manchester United was founded in the tragedy and then triumph that followed. To even contemplate walking away from that competition would be a betrayal of everything this club has ever stood for.

"We urge everyone involved in this proposal including Manchester United to immediately withdraw from this proposal."

It was a powerful message and thankfully for United supporters, the European Super League came crashing down on Tuesday night.

Manchester City stated on their official website that they will be beginning the procedure of withdrawing from the competition.

United will likely follow suit, especially after it was confirmed that executive vice chairman Ed Woodward had resigned from his role at the club.

Following that bombshell, UFC superstar Conor McGregor decided to pique the interest of the Red Devils faithful on Twitter, declaring that he was thinking about buying United.

McGregor's tweet

Is he serious? Who knows, but his tweet was enough to excite fans.

"Oh yes," Mark Goldbrige replied to McGregor's post, with another supporter humorously adding: "I will brush my teeth with your whiskey every morning, just say the words."

The Notorious at Old Trafford in the not too distant future? Stranger things have happened in football...

