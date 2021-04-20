All six Premier League teams have withdrawn from the European Super League.

Manchester City and Chelsea were the first to do on what was a chaotic Tuesday evening, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham eventually following in their footsteps.

The BBC's Simon Stone first broke the news on Twitter, writing: "Understand the remaining four English clubs will formally withdraw from Super League this evening."

Shortly before 11pm on Tuesday, the four remaining clubs officially confirmed the news that they had withdrawn from the European Super League.

Arsenal

"As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.

"We made a mistake, and we apologise for it."

Liverpool

"LFC can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a ESL has been discontinued. In recent days, the club received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we'd like to thank them for their valuable contributions."

Man Utd

"Manchester United will not be participating in the European Super League.

"We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders.

"We remain committed to working with others across the football community to come up with sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges facing the game."

Tottenham

Chairman Daniel Levy: “We regret the anxiety and upset caused by the ESL proposal. We felt it was important that our club participated in the development of a possible new structure that sought to better ensure financial fair play and financial sustainability whilst delivering significantly increased support for the wider football pyramid.

“We believe that we should never stand still and that the sport should constantly review competitions and governance to ensure the game we all love continues to evolve and excite fans around the world.

“We should like to thank all those supporters who presented their considered opinions.”

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

So there you have it, the end of one of the most tumultuous 48-hour periods in the history of football.

Fans, players, managers, pundits and many more members of the sport's community made their voices heard to help preserve the integrity of the beautiful game.

News Now - Sport News