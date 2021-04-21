Well that lasted long, didn’t it?

The European Super League is over after clubs withdraw from plans one by one on Tuesday evening.

News that Chelsea and Manchester City were pulling out was seemingly the catalyst for the rest of the ‘Big Six’ to follow suit.

Man City had already released a statement at around 21:30 when Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United follow suit at 22:55. Chelsea then completed the walkout at 00:51. It’s now interesting to see if the six clubs face any implications from UEFA, the Premier League and the European Super League itself.

It was a victory for the fans and the players.

At first, the players involved had stayed pretty quiet on the idea. They were probably as shocked as the rest of us and wanted a bit more information before reacting. They also probably know where they stood contractually against their owners.

But Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson led his side in posting a social media statement on Tuesday evening which read: “We don't like it and we don't want it to happen. This is our collective position.

"Our commitment to this football club and its supporters is absolute and unconditional. You'll Never Walk Alone."

Brilliant.

Less than two hours later, Liverpool confirmed they will be withdrawing from the European Super League.

However, while Henderson’s statement was admiral, the statement released by the club left a bitter taste in the mouth of fans.

It was a 47-word statement which read: "Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has

been discontinued.

"In recent days, the club has received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions."

Where’s the apology? Where’s the direct comments from owners of Fenway Sports Group?

If Liverpool fans weren’t already angry at FSG, this statement tipped many of them over the edge.

On Monday evening, James Milner becomes one of the first players involved in the Super League to speak out about it and he didn’t hold back.

"The same as everyone else, really, it broke yesterday and that’s the first we heard of it," Milner said after Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Leeds.

"It’s the same as everyone, there’s a lot of questions. In my personal opinion, I don’t like it and hopefully it doesn’t happen.

"Probably the same reasons that everyone else has been talking about over the last day, obviously it’s been difficult for us, with the game and we’d try to prepare for the game but I can only imagine what’s been said about it and I’d probably agree with most of it.

"The players don’t have a say, so the welcome we got to the ground tonight felt a bit unjust obviously because we’re here to play football and have no control of it, but we need to get on the field and finish the seasons strong."

