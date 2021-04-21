What now for the European Super League?

You surely can’t have a ’Super’ league that consists of no Premier League League clubs, no Bayern Munich and no Paris Saint-Germain.

Surely it’s just a matter of time before every club withdraws leaving Super League president Florentino Perez and his Real Madrid side.

You’d think that the whole concept would be on its knee after the six English clubs announced they would be pulling out on Tuesday night.

However, the league released a statement insisting they will ‘reshape the project’ and continue to propose a new European competition.

This is the end the corruption in football (The Football Terrace)

"The European Super League is convinced that the current status quo of European football needs to change,” the statement read.

"We are proposing a new European competition because the existing system does not work.

"Our proposal is aimed at allowing the sport to evolve while generating resources and stability for the full football pyramid, including helping to overcome the financial difficulties experienced by the entire football community as a result of the pandemic.

"It would also provide materially enhanced solidarity payments to all football stakeholders.

"Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due to the pressure put on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations as was demonstrated today by a court decision to protect the Super League from third party actions.

"Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community."

Read More: European Super League: Everything you need to know

On Monday night, Perez insisted that no clubs would be able to leave the plans after signing a legally binding contract.

“We all signed on Saturday. Anyone to leave? No, it is binding. They do not leave. We are all going to negotiate together," he said.

How did that work out for you, Florentino?

1 of 20 Who is the missing player from Liverpool's 2005 Champions League final line-up? Didi Hamann Igor Biscan Steve Finnan Djibril Cisse

News Now - Sport News