This week's WWE NXT saw the return of Kyle O'Reilly.

The former Undisputed Era member hadn't been seen since his brutal bout with Adam Cole at TakeOver, but made a statement during his comeback.

While the main event of Tuesday evening saw him and Cameron Grimes do battle, it was Cruiserweight Champion Kushida's open challenge that threatened to steal the show.

So let's get down to business. Check out the full results from NXT below.

Kyle O'Reilly contemplated his next move and dropped Cameron Grimes

Appearing for the first time since prevailing in a savage Unsanctioned Match against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Kyle O'Reilly pondered his future plans, considering possibly challenging Johnny Gargano or Karrion Kross for their respective titles.

But he was cut off by Cameron Grimes, who offered an alliance that he promised would be financially fruitful for O'Reilly. O'Reilly was seemingly happy to comply with Grimes but was only playing possum, and he dropped him with a single right hand and declared that The Technical Savage would be his first opponent.

LA Knight def. Dexter Lumis

NXT's Tortured Artist took it to the loquacious LA Knight with his hard-hitting style, but he lost his focus after making eyes with Indi Hartwell at ringside.

Knight used the opportunity to drop Dexter Lumis with a facebuster for the win. Afterward, Lumis and Hartwell yet again appeared poised to lock lips before the rest of The Way pried Hartwell away.

Grizzled Young Veterans def. Breezango

Less than impressed with Breezango's Queen's Guard garb, Zack Gibson & James Drake punished Tyler Breeze & Fandango with their signature smash-mouth offense as well as their deceptive savvy, as Drake feined a knee injury to gain the upper hand.

The Grizzled Young Veterans later sealed the deal with the Ticket to Mayhem on Breeze.

Sarray def. Zoey Stark

"The Warrior of The Sun" surpassed the high expectations for her debut in an edge-of-your-seat battle with Zoey Stark, who again impressed.

But Stark was bested by Sarray's deep arsenal of unique offense and blistering strikes, with Sarray claiming the win after a huge spinning heel kick and t-bone suplex.

The combatants respectfully embraced afterward, only for the feel-good moment to be ruined by Toni Storm's vicious attack on Stark, who defeated Storm on the NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Pre-Show.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida def. Oney Lorcan

Oney Lorcan answered the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion's open challenge, commencing a matchup between two of NXT's hardest-hitting competitors — under 205 pounds or otherwise.

NXT's resident Time Splitter prevailed with the Hoverboard Lock before feeling the wrath of former champion Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma, though NXT Tag Team Champions MSK hit the ring to provide backup and help Kushida clean house.

Imperium def. Ever-Rise

Following Imperium's assault last week on Killian Dain & Drake Maverick, Dain came to ringside to confront Wolfe in puzzlingly diplomatic fashion.

Maverick also joined and seemed set on resolving the matter with his fists before Dain carried him out. All the commotion provided enough of a distraction for Chase Parker to nearly scored an upset pin on Fabian Aichner, but Imperium regathered themselves and dropped Tyler Breeze with the European Bomb for the victory.

Kyle O'Reilly def. Cameron Grimes

The NXT Universe wondered whether Kyle O'Reilly would ever be the same following his gruelling war with Adam Cole. The initial answer? No, and it wasn't a bad thing.

O'Reilly not only looked more self-assured than ever, but he also showcased a seemingly newfound killer instinct.

Though Cameron Grimes astutely targeted O'Reilly's previously injured neck, O'Reilly rallied and put The Technical Savage away with a devastating knee from the top rope.

