On Tuesday evening, the footballing world changed forever.

Following 48 hours of uproar and protests, the six English teams who helped form the controversial European Super League officially announced that they were withdrawing from the competition.

Manchester City were the first to act, with Chelsea the next to do so after fans voiced their frustrations outside Stamford Bridge before the 0-0 draw with Brighton.

Then shortly before 11pm on Tuesday, the four remaining members of the Premier League's 'big six' officially announced that they were also withdrawing from the European Super League.

It was absolute chaos, a period of time that thankfully highlighted just how real fan power is.

However, despite the withdrawals from the European Super League, the English game has been changed forever and the owners who signed up to the plan must be punished for their actions.

The fact the owners refused to show their faces throughout the 48-hour period before the beginning of the withdrawal process was criminal.

It took until Wednesday morning for one of them to finally to do so.

Early in the morning, Liverpool owner John W Henry issued a lengthy statement - accompanied with a video - apologising to fans, players, Jurgen Klopp, the staff at the club and other people he had hurt.

"I want to apologise to all the fans and supporters of Liverpool Football Club for the disruption I caused over the past 48 hours," Henry said.

"It goes without saying but should be said that the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans. No-one ever thought differently in England. Over these 48 hours you were very clear that it would not stand. We heard you. I heard you.

"And I want to apologise to Jürgen, to Billy, to the players and to everyone who works so hard at LFC to make our fans proud. They have absolutely no responsibility for this disruption. They were the most disrupted and unfairly so. This is what hurts most. They love your club and work to make you proud every single day.

"I know the entire LFC team has the expertise, leadership and passion necessary to rebuild trust and help us move forward. More than a decade ago when we signed up for the challenges associated with football, we dreamed of what you dreamed of. And we’ve worked hard to improve your club. Our work isn’t done. And I hope you’ll understand that even when we make mistakes, we’re trying to work in your club’s best interests. In this endeavour I’ve let you down.

"Again, I’m sorry, and I alone am responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the past couple of days. It’s something I won’t forget. And shows the power the fans have today and will rightly continue to have.

"If there’s one thing this horrible pandemic has clearly shown, it’s how crucial fans are to our sport and to every sport. It’s shown in every empty stadium. It’s been an incredibly tough year for all of us; virtually no-one unaffected. It’s important that the Liverpool football family remains intact, vital and committed to what we’ve seen from you globally, with local gestures of kindness and support. I can promise you I will do whatever I can to further that.

"Thanks for listening."

1 of 15 How many league titles have Liverpool won? 18 19 20 17

News Now - Sport News