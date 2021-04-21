Sunday's announcement concerning the development of a new European Super League has dominated the mainstream media so far this week.

With twelve of the biggest clubs threatening to form an exclusive breakaway league in the midst of a global pandemic, there was understandable outrage being expressed across the world.

Until Tuesday evening.

The clubs involved looked like they may refuse to buckle to public pressure despite the severity of the punishments being touted.

On Tuesday, though, with protests rumbling on outside of Stamford Bridge, news broke that Manchester City had formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the European Super League, while Chelsea also withdrew around the same time.

An array of measures had been mooted to deter the clubs involved from joining the breakaway league, with UEFA executive committee member and head of the Danish Football Association Jesper Moller suggesting that the clubs should be kicked out of this season's Champions League.

Elsewhere, BBC Sport pundit and all-time Premier League top goal scorer Alan Shearer claimed that the English clubs should be booted out of the domestic league.

“Yes, why not? (remove them) The Super League have chucked a grenade at the Premier League and have chucked a grenade at everyone else.

“Well chuck one back – ban them. Ban them immediately if you can.

“I’m sure they’ll look at every possible legal angle and what pressure they’re under in doing that but if you can, do it.”

With the entire structure of the footballing pyramid clearly jeopardised by the Super League, English football may never have been the same again.

Though it seems that the involved clubs from England will escape such unprecedented measures, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at how the Premier League would look without some of its most iconic and high-achieving outfits.

Using data acquired from Transfermarkt, it is possible to create an all-time Premier League table without Manchester City, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur.

Having never been relegated from the top flight, Everton have racked up more fixtures than all of the other 43 teams in the all-time table, which includes all of the results from the 1992/93 season to the current day.

That has enabled the Toffees to rise above Newcastle United and Aston Villa into top spot with a grand total of 1224 points, achieving that alternative table-topping feat at a rate of 1.59 points per match.

Only Leeds United (1.71) can boast a superior points per match ratio.

Former title winners Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City sit in 6th and 8th place respectively, while Sunderland just sneak ahead of North East rivals Middlesbrough into 10th.

With a return of just 23 points in 30 games, Swindon Town sit at the foot of the table and, to add insult to injury, also have the worst points per match ratio as well.

Take a look at the full ranking in descending order below:

1. Everton (1224 points)

2. Newcastle United (1075 points)

3. Aston Villa (1049 points)

4. West Ham (944 points)

5. Southampton (797 points)

6. Blackburn Rovers (753 points)

7. Leeds United (572 points)

8. Leicester City (567 points)

9. Fulham (522 points)

10. Sunderland (502 points)

11. Middlesbrough (494 points)

12. Bolton Wanderers (455 points)

13. West Bromwich Albion (421 points)

14. Crystal Palace (380 points)

15. Stoke City (368 points)

16. Coventry City (306 points)

17. Norwich City (304 points)

18. Sheffield Wednesday (294 points)

19. MK Dons (281 points)

20. Charlton Athletic (280 points)

21. Wigan Athletic (271 points)

22. Swansea City (252 points)

23. Portsmouth (247 points)

24. Queens Park Rangers (246 points)

25. Birmingham City (239 points)

26. Burnley (239 points)

27. Wolverhampton Wanderers (224 points)

28. Derby County (222 points)

29. Watford (221 points)

30. Nottingham Forest (178 points)

31. Bournemouth (177 points)

32. Ipswich Town (171 points)

33. Sheffield United (147 points)

34. Hull City (140 points)

35. Brighton & Hove Albion (121 points)

36. Reading (99 points)

37. Oldham Athletic (65 points)

38. Cardiff City (57 points)

39. Huddersfield Town (47 points)

40. Bradford (47 points)

41. Barnsley (31 points)

42. Blackpool Town (29 points)

43. Swindon Town (23 points)

Read more: European Super League: Everything you need to know about breakaway league.

