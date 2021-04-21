Roman Reigns made a huge statement at WrestleMania 37.

The Universal Champion 'stacked and pinned' his two challengers - Edge and Daniel Bryan - to emphatically defend his belt.

After dispatching SmackDown's top two contenders at WrestleMania, WWE fans have been left wondering exactly who will be able to stop Reigns going forward.

It was teased last Friday that Cesaro could be the man to step up and although that would no doubt be an impressive feud, it's unlikely the Swiss Cyborg will de-throne The Tribal Chief.

Interestingly, another WWE Superstar has put himself in Roman's firing line on social media this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, Baron Corbin responded to Sheamus offering a United States Title Open Challenge on Twitter by saying:

"I’d fight you but we would also have to put a bottle of bourbon on it."

Reigns obviously saw the tweet and decided to call out his fellow WWE star, calling 'The King' a 'sissy' that only drinks 'flavoured vodka'.

Corbin fired back, teasing that he'll ask 'the real head of the table', The Rock, to send him some tequila instead.

Reigns wasn't impressed with that, calling himself Corbin's 'dad' before attempting to end their spat soon after it had begun.

As of writing, Baron got the last word in by suggesting that Paul Heyman has been writing Roman's tweets.

Well, Reigns vs Corbin wasn't exactly the social media war we expected to see on a Tuesday afternoon.

It's highly unlikely anything will come of this, given that Reigns looks pre-occupied with Cesaro on SmackDown right now.

Anyway, WWE fans probably won't want to see the pair ever feud again after their unpopular long-running storyline that involved a lot of dog food 15 months ago.

Still, it's always fun to see two Superstars clash on social media. We just wonder if The Rock has seen Corbin's tweet about being the 'real' head of the table?...

