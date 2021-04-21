Billy Joe Saunders is now less than three weeks away from the biggest fight of his career. The unbeaten Brit will meet Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez on May 8 in Arlington, Texas to determine who is the best super-middleweight on the planet.

A bout with Canelo is something Saunders has been chasing for some time. The 31-year-old believed he had finally got his man in May last year - before COVID-19 forced the postponement of a planned fight.

Throughout his career, Saunders has attracted plenty of criticism for his choices outside the ring. Inside the ropes, though, he has been flawless and is the proud owner of a perfect 30-fight professional record.

A photo uploaded to Instagram by his promoter Eddie Hearn on Tuesday proves that Saunders is committed to taking full advantage of his opportunity against Canelo.

The reigning WBO super-middleweight champion has been training alongside his close friend Tyson Fury in Las Vegas - and looks in phenomenal shape.

"@saundersbillyjoe in tremendous shape with just under 3 weeks to go! #CaneloSaunders@daznboxing," wrote Hearn, alongside the photo of a ripped Saunders.

Mexican superstar Canelo is the heavy favourite heading into the fight, having lost only once in 58 fights. At the time of that loss - to Floyd Mayweather in 2013 - Canelo was just 23 years old and fighting at a weight lower than he would have chosen.

Despite being a year younger than Saunders, Canelo boasts nearly twice the number of professional fights of his rival - and has significantly more top-level experience.

In recent years, Canelo has looked like a machine. He has adapted well as he has moved up in weight, disposing of his last few opponents at 168-pounds with ease.

For this reason, few give Saunders a chance. Names such as Mike Tyson and Chris Eubank Jr have both gone on record to predict a Canelo victory.

However, Tyson Fury recently backed his pal to give Canelo "a boxing lesson" when they step into the ring. Given that Fury has been working with Saunders over the past few months, he has an insight like few others.

The AT&T Stadium is set to be packed with as many as 70,000 fans, as boxing hosts its largest event since the global pandemic took hold.

Billy Joe Saunders intends to spring a big upset to mark the occasion.

