Harry Kane: How Tottenham star could end up signing new contract this year

Eurosport has reported that Harry Kane may now be willing to commit his long-term future to Tottenham if the club can find a suitable replacement for Jose Mourinho.

What's the latest on Kane's future?

The England striker is reportedly considering his future at Spurs, and will push for a move if the club fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Manchester United and Manchester City are understood to be the favourites to sign Kane if he does leave north London this summer.

Why might he stay now?

The sacking of Mourinho may change things. Under the Portuguese manager, Tottenham did not appear to be going anywhere fast, and are currently down in seventh place heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

Chairman Daniel Levy has acted quickly, though, and if he can get his next managerial appointment right, this could tempt Kane to stay in the capital.

Eurosport feels that bringing someone in like RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann or Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers could convince Kane that Spurs will be heading in the right direction soon enough.

They even claim he could end up signing a new contract with Tottenham at some point this year.

Is he irreplaceable?

Spurs seem to feel that way.

Various figures have been reported about an acceptable figure for Kane, but Levy is yet to publicly state how much money he feels the 27-year-old is worth, and it seems that he has no intention of doing so. Who can blame him?

Kane has been directly involved in 34 goals in 30 appearances this season. In Tottenham's last two away games, he has scored all four of their goals, dragging them to draws against Newcastle and Everton.

It is hard to imagine where Spurs would be in the table without him this year.

Which manager would get the most out of Kane?

In fairness to Nagelsmann and Rodgers, both have strong track records when it comes to getting the best out of their strikers.

In 2019/20, Timo Werner scored 28 goals in the Bundesliga under Nagelsmann. He has since come over to Chelsea and netted just five times in the Premier League for the Blues, signalling that he may have been more suited to Nagelsmann's style of play.

However, in terms of consistently helping forwards reach their potential, Rodgers may just have the edge. When he led Liverpool to second place in 2013/14, Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge scored 31 and 22 goals respectively.

Rodgers has since overseen the development of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho at Leicester. Vardy finished as the Premier League top scorer last season with 23 goals, whilst Iheanacho has blossomed in 2021, scoring eight times in the league since the turn of the year.

If Tottenham can secure the services of Rodgers, it seems a safe bet that he would ensure Kane maintains his high standards in front of goal.

