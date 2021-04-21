Apex Legends Mobile: Latest News, Beta, Release Date, Gameplay, iOS, Android And Everything You Need To Know

Apex Legends is finally making its way to both iOS and Android mobile platforms after huge demand.

Respawn Entertainment’s successful battle royale franchise is evolving after arriving on Playstation 4and Xbox One two years ago - providing a unique gaming spin and rival to Fortnite.

This comes just one month after its release on Nintendo Switch where the developers have ambitious plans to take Apex Legends to another level. Players take on roles as specific characters with unique capabilities and perks with the aim to be the last player or team standing.

Apex Legends Mobile will be free to download and play with in-game purchases that will only feature cosmetic changes. Respawn claim that this is an entirely new version but “true to the original.”

The game will originally be released in India and the Philippines to begin with before slowly branching out worldwide.

Information is limited about the details of Apex Legends Mobile at this time, but we’ll update once more details are confirmed.

Here is everything you need to know about Respawn’s latest creation:

Latest News

20th April: Apex Legends Mobile has finally been confirmed and closed testing for the new game will begin in 2021.

Find out more here.

Beta

The first regional betas are expected to arrive sometime during April 2021 - although an exact date has not been confirmed at this time. We will update you when we have more information.

Release Date

An official release date for the game has not been unveiled yet by Respawn and will appear here.

Gameplay

According to EA, Apex Legends Mobile is operated entirely by touch with controls that are “streamlined” and “thoughtful optimisations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone.

We will reveal a gameplay trailer here as soon as one is available.

You can find more Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News