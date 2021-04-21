Eddie Hearn is a name sewn into the very fabric of modern boxing.

The Matchroom Boxing kingpin is perhaps the best-known promoter on the planet, often seen on the stages of some of the biggest fights in the world.

Hearn and his company represent a whole host of some of the finest boxing talent including Anthony Joshua, Josh Warrington, Amir Khan, Oleksandr Usyk, Vasyl Lomachenko, Mikey Garcia, Cecilia Brækhus, and Dillian Whyte - to name but a few.

Having taken over the reigns of the boxing side of the business form his father, Eddie has grown their client list exponentially, presided over some of the biggest boxing events in history and excellently promoted women's boxing.

He also oversaw the cross-Atlantic expansion of the business, as Matchroom leapt from simply being a British institution to becoming a global sporting powerhouse.

In short, when it comes to the world of boxing, there aren't many pies that Hearn doesn't have a finger in.

In the process, thanks to his comedic persona and happy-go-lucky attitude in interviews, he has become somewhat of a celebrity in his own right.

Now, he is in the process of negotiating what could prove to be the biggest ever heavyweight event in boxing between star client Joshua, and Tyson Fury.

Understandably, being the biggest promoter in a very wealthy sport comes with numerous benefits, so just how much is big Eddie worth nowadays?

Eddie Hearn Net Worth

Per wealthypersons.com, Eddie Hearn has a net worth of $60 million in 2021. This figure could be set to swell as Hearn has some of the biggest names and the hottest prospects fighting under his vast umbrella.

The aforementioned Joshua v Fury fight will surely sent that figure through the roof as well, with the first bout expected to absolutely smash British pay-per-view records.

Hearn is also working on signing free agent and pound-for-pound king Saul Canelo Alvarez - a signing that would prove to be a mighty coup for Matchroom.

Eddie Hearn: 2021 Foundation and Charity

Matchroom set up its own charitable foundation, using its income from sports events to help further sports as well as community charities.

As per their policy, $1.32 of every Matchroom ticket sold will form part of the foundation's contribution to the various charities with which they are involved.

Read More: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: Date, Tickets, Venue, Odds, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News