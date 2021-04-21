April 20th, 2021, was a historic day for English football.

Less than 48 hours after it was confirmed that the Premier League's 'big six' had signed up to the European Super League, the sextet began the process of withdrawing from the competition following widespread protests.

Fans up and down England are understandably pleased with the news, but they all know that this whole debacle is far from over.

Owners of the 'big six' cannot be allowed to simply sweep everything under the rug and pretend as if they just made a harmless mistake.

They actively tried to destroy the football pyramid in England and that cannot be forgiven - ever.

It's hard to predict what will happen in the coming weeks with regards to the European Super League, but it seems inevitable that punishments will be dished out by the likes of UEFA and the FA.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville is hopeful that the six English clubs involved will also be punished by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, the ring leader of the European Super League.

"It’s finished," Neville said on Sky Sports. "And they’ll have their PR teams, communications teams scrambling around now trying to make this look as lovely as possible in the next 24 hours, working out what the right time is to withdraw from it.

"Perez might have them on a £100 million fine. I hope so! I hope Perez has got them on a massive fine to withdraw, the lot of them. And I hope they basically end up eating each other."

Well said, Gary.

A £100 million fine for the cash-rich owners who tried to turn some of English football's most famous teams into franchises? That seems a good place to start for sure.

Neville has been one of the most prominent voices in the fight against the European Super League and his work deserves praise from everyone attached to the sport.

Thank you for being the voice of the people, Gary.

