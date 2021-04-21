If there's one former WWE star that fans are desperate to see return one day, it's CM Punk.

'The Best in the World' had an electric five-year run in the company before controversially departing in 2014.

In the years following his exit, barely a live show went by without the infamous 'CM PUNK!' fan chants ringing around every arena.

That, of course, isn't a problem WWE have to deal with in The ThunderDome now.

But while fans are absent from arenas, many are still convinced that Punk will indeed return one day and he's constantly asked about it on social media and during interviews.

This week, while speaking to Sports Illustrated, the former WWE star explained once again why he's not interested in a return, suggesting that the current television product is 'awful'.

"I’ve said no before in interviews. I’m not fishing for a deal. I get offered to do a lot of stuff, and I say no to 90% of it just because my thing is I need to work with quality human beings," Punk said.

"It just seems like maybe in pro wrestling there is a lack of quality human beings.

"I don’t know. I like doing fun, quality projects. If there is a fun, quality wrestling project that gets sent my way, I will listen to it."

Punk also explained that he wants to do 'fun' stuff and described the wrestling business as 'wacky' while taking aim at WWE's current product.

"I don’t need the money. And the way the wrestling business is now, it’s wacky. You’ve got WWE, who has multiple billion-dollar television deals, and the television’s awful," he continued.

"I go back there, I’m just another guy. And it’s not even that - I’d be just another guy that’s doing not-good television.

"I want to do stuff that’s good. I want my name attached to quality projects, where it’s fun and it makes people laugh, smile, think and people don’t hate watching it. I want to do fun stuff."

Maybe we should all stop asking CM Punk when he's going to make a WWE return? Clearly, he's not interested at all right now.

