The European Super League has fallen apart.

There was massive backlash from football fans around the world when the competition was announced on Sunday evening.

That anger has forced all six English clubs that were set to appear in the competition to announce their withdrawal on Tuesday evening.

That includes Manchester United.

A brief statement on the club's official website read: "Manchester United will not be participating in the European Super League.

"We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders.

"We remain committed to working with others across the football community to come up with sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges facing the game."

One man that who will be pleased with the club's decision is Gary Neville.

However, Neville is seemingly not very happy with how the Red Devils announced their withdrawal from the competition.

Reacting to the statement, the Sky Sports pundit wrote: "I’ve read this 3-4 times now. Quite possibly the worst communication I’ve ever seen in my life!"

Neville has been extremely vocal in his opposition since its announcement on Sunday.

He was pleased to see Ed Woodward resign as vice executive chairman of United but he has now called on more to leave their posts.

"The fact of the matter is that, not just Woodward, but every single executive that sits at the Premier League table, every single executive that’s on these UEFA or FIFA committees, they need throwing out of that club because there’s no way they can be trusted," he told Sky Sports, per Goal.

"Ed Woodward knew his time in football was finished, probably this morning, and he’s probably done that to keep away from the criticism that would’ve come his way in the next few months.

"However, Ed Woodward is the trunk of the tree, we now need to go for the roots.

"They attacked every single football fan in this country with what they did. The Glazers have no place in Manchester anymore.

Read more: European Super League: Everything you need to know about breakaway league.

"We have to work hard together to ensure that ownership rules in this country are changed, that we have a system whereby this cannot happen. Whether that’s Government intervention, independent regulator, whether it be a fan-owned club rule, whatever it is - we have to make sure that this is the catalyst for change."

