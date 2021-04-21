WWE RAW returned to action inside The ThunderDome once again this week.

There was plenty of action on the Red Brand once again, with the likes of Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair all in action.

It was actually 'The Queen' who stole the headlines from Monday's show, but not in the way that she would have wanted.

After losing to Asuka in the main event of RAW, Charlotte snapped about beat down three WWE referees, leading to an indefinite suspension and a $100,000 fine.

There was, of course, plenty more action inside The ThunderDome too. So let's get down to business.

Check out the top 10 moments from this week's RAW below:

Yep, action-packed is an understatement. For clarification, WWE ranked the 10 top moments from RAW as follows:

10. T-BAR & MACE raise the bar

9. The New Day slap the base

8. Sheamus offers a new kind of Open Challenge

7. The Raid rides again

6. Alexa Bliss introduces Lilly's Law

5. Elias drops some musical elbows

4. Damian Priest proves he's the 'Archer of Awesomeness'

3. T-BAR & MACE are unmasked and unhinged

2. Riddle beats Randy Orton... RK-Bro!

1. Asuka fuses Charlotte Flair's fury

While Charlotte's actions rank at number one of WWE's list this week, they will have serious repercussions.

On RAW Talk following the show, WWE Official Adam Pearce delivered news of The Queen's punishment and it seems WWE really have thrown the book at her.

After news of Flair's indefinite suspension and $100,000 fine was made public, RAW Talk hosts Xavier Woods and Kevin Patrick discussed it.

"$100,000... one hundo?! It makes sense. She is stomping this man," Woods said while watching footage of Charlotte's attack from RAW.

"She just came back! Charlotte Flair chose to make an example of this referee, so WWE decided to make an example of her."

WWE continues this week with Friday Night SmackDown, airing live to fans in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News