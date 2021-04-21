By the time he retired from the ring in 2017, Floyd Mayweather had written himself into history as the highest-paid prizefighter of all time.

Mayweather - appropriately nicknamed 'Money' - is estimated to have raked in more than £500 million during his career. The American picked up monster paydays for his bouts with the likes of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor (among many others).

Floyd is a master at making money. However, he is also not shy about spending it - as his £43.5 million private jet proves.

The plane, termed 'Air Mayweather' by some, has taken its owner around the world. When Mayweather travels to places such as Monte Carlo, Hong Kong and Tokyo, he does so in style!

Per thesun.co.uk, the Gulfstream G650 jet boasts seats clad in the finest leather, as well as a bed to allow the former multiple weight world champion to get a few hours of sleep in comfort.

When he is not resting, though, Mayweather can enjoy the jet's built-in entertainment system or make a call using its in-built satellite phone.

Space is not an issue onboard either, as Mayweather frequently brings others with him wherever he goes. It is not uncommon for Floyd to take his masseuse or hairdresser along on trips. The 44-year-old superstar has also been known to hold high-stakes poker games while cruising at altitude.

Mayweather and his team also benefit from him having fresh air pumped into the cabin every two minutes, ensuring the whole experience is a million miles away from travelling on a cramped commercial flight.

The luxurious jet looks set to see a few more miles in the near future, too.

Although he called time on his days as a professional several years ago, Mayweather has remained open to fighting in exhibition-style bouts - so long as the price is right!

A bout with YouTuber Logan Paul had been set for February 20 this year, but the bout was postponed before a venue had even been announced.

Both Mayweather and Paul, though, insist that they still want the fight to happen, with the internet sensation recently nudging the boxing icon by posting: "Waiting on that new date, Floyd Mayweather," on social media.

If that fight is made, expect to see several photos of 'Air Mayweather' in the build-up to the bout.

Understandably, Floyd is very proud of it.

