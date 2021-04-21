Saul Canelo Alvarez is one of the biggest names in boxing at the moment.

He is ranked as the best pound-for-pound combatant in the world and has been defeated just once over the course of his career.

The 30-year-old Mexican is one of the quickest and hardest punchers on the planet right now and is showing no signs of slowing down in the near future.

His upcoming bout with Billy Joe Saunders promises to be another blockbuster affair, with Canelo unsurprisingly touted as the favourite in the build-up.

The pair will come to blows on May 8 in Texas in a hotly-anticipated clash.

Canelo has fought - and won - across multiple weight classes over the course of his career even graduating as far as light heavyweight recently.

His incredible record is surely the envy of many a boxer, with his sole defeat coming against a prime Floyd Mayweather while Canelo was still a young and raw whipper-snapper.

So just how good is his record?

Saul Canelo Alvarez record

Canelo has fought in a staggering 58 professional fights, winning 55, drawing two and losing just once.

His professional record reads as follows: 55-1-2

37 of his wins have come via knockout, with his two draws coming against Gennady Golovkin in 2017 and Jorge Juarez way back in 2006.

You can see his full record below, courtesy of Wikipedia:

Rumours continue to circulate over what the future holds for Canelo with many believing he harbours desires to boxing the heavyweight division one day.

Having conquered nearly every single man to stand against him across the lower-weight divisions, it would take a brave man to bet against Canelo getting the business done in boxing's glamour class.

Canelo is also a free agent at the moment, with Matchroom kingpin Eddie Hearn doing everything he can to sign the superstar to his promotion.

With Hearn in his corner, Canelo's career could really go from strength to strength.

For now, he has his eyes set on Billy Joe and getting the job done in Texas. What follows that fight however, really could be anything.

