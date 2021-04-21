Manchester United, along with the five other English clubs involved, have announced they have withdrawn from the European Super League.

Their exit comes just two days after the competition was announced.

"Manchester United will not be participating in the European Super League," a statement on United's official website read.

"We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders.

"We remain committed to working with others across the football community to come up with sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges facing the game."

United's players would have been ecstatic about United's decision to withdraw.

Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw both posted public messages condemning the competition, while Harry Maguire posted his delight after United had withdrawn.

Brandon Williams joined Maguire in expressing his delight that United will not participate in the Super League.

However, unlike Maguire, the left-back made an embarrassing mishap on his Instagram post.

Williams thought he had posted a generic image of football fans celebrating following the news.

However, he didn't just pick any generic image. He actually selected a photo of Liverpool fans celebrating their club winning the Champions League in 2005.

He captioned his post 'Super Fans' and wrote alongside the image: "To you all. Everyone is equal."

Williams' post was up for a few matters before being deleted. But the damage had already been done and screenshots were taken.

He then replaced it with an image of his club's own parade with the caption: "To you all, we are ALL equal."

Now United are out of the European Super League, the club will turn their attention to finishing the season strongly.

The Red Devils are eight points behind Man City in England's top tier and have faint hopes of winning their first Premier League title since 2013.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are also in the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they will play Roma.

