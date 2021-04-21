Tommy Fury says he is ready to face Jake Paul and issued a 'come and get some' challenge to his social media rival.

Paul, aka "The Problem Child", shocked the world when he flattened former UFC fighter Ben Askren in the main event of Triller Fight Club at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

WBC champion Tyson Fury has already stirred the pot ahead of a potential super-fight between the two and his younger brother reignited his war of words with Paul by suggesting he's running scared from meeting him in the ring.

Fury hopes to finally get the chance to put an end to this nonsense once and for all, and sent Paul an emphatic message during a fan Q&A on Instagram.

"I'm just going to answer this one now because all my messages are going to be about this I can tell," he said.

"I'm here, I'm ready, and I'm game to fight. This man [Jake Paul] obviously isn't.

"And if he's not game to fight, stop using my name, and if you wanna fight, come and get some."

Like him or loathe him, there's no disputing that Paul, 24, is quickly becoming one of boxing's biggest stars... depending on whether or not you think this whole 'celebrity boxing' thing is really just a sham.

Fury, who found fame on Love Island, does not currently have a targeted date for his return to the ring. He improved his professional record to 5-0 in February by knocking out Scott Williams in the second round and has previously dismissed the idea of fighting Paul.

But with all the money Askren and Paul have just made, would you really blame him if he did?

