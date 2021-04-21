Japan, Canada, Chile: Team GB’s opponents at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Team GB now know who they will face in the women’s football contest at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The British side were drawn into Group E and will be challenged by hosts Japan, Canada and Chile – progression from the group stage will certainly not be an easy task. GiveMeSport Women takes a look at their opponents in more depth.

Team GB vs Chile – Sapporo, July 21st at 8:30am

Team GB will feature in the opening match of the women’s football tournament at Tokyo 2020. They will face Chile, who qualified for their first Olympic Games after defeating Cameroon 2-1 in a play-off clash.

Sitting 37th in FIFA’s world standings, Chile are the lowest ranked team in Group E. They should not be underestimated, however. The Chilean squad features scintillating talent such as PSG goalkeeper Christiane Endler, Sevilla’s Javiera Toro and Daniela Zamora of Djurgårdens.

Chile are undeniably a team on the up, playing at their first FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2019. Despite suffering losses to Sweden and the United States – two of the best sides in the world – Chile earned a 2-0 victory over Thailand in their final match of the tournament.

Team GB vs Japan – Sapporo, July 24th at 11:30am

Even if international spectators were able to attend Tokyo 2020, Team GB would still find themselves up against the crowd for their second match of the tournament. They take on Japan, who will be desperate to achieve a gold medal at their home Olympics.

The side, ranked 11th in the world, are one of the most successful women’s teams around. They have significant Olympic experience, competing at four Games and finishing with silver at London 2012. A year earlier, they had become the first Asian nation to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup after stunning the United States in the final.

Japan have not quite since reached the same heights as 2011 and 2012, exiting the 2019 World Cup in the round of 16. It must be remembered that the nation fielded the youngest team of the tournament in France, however. This team should now be hitting its peak, just in time for Tokyo 2020.

Team GB vs Canada – Kashima, July 27th at 12pm

Depending on how previous results have gone for Team GB, their third fixture could be crucial for their progression into the knockout stage of the tournament. What better opponent to face than old Olympic foes Canada?

Team GB have only appeared at one Olympic Games previously, fielding a home team for London 2012. It was Canada that put an end to dreams of winning a gold medal at Wembley Stadium, defeating the British side 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

Team GB will be desperate for revenge, but face a tough challenge against the eighth best team in the world. Canada showed just how good they are when they got past England 2-0 last week, with the likes of Nichelle Prince, Jordyn Huitema and Janine Beckie shining.

Where do you think Team GB will finish in Group E at Tokyo 2020?

