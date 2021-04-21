Queens Park Rangers news: Mark Warburton makes defiant claim after Swansea triumph

Queens Park Rangers continued their impressive run of form in the Championship last night as they secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Swansea City.

A late strike from Lyndon Dykes sealed all three points for the Hoops at the Liberty Stadium who climbed up to eighth in the second-tier standings as a result of this triumph.

Whilst QPR will not be gate-crashing the play-off picture in the coming weeks due to the fact that they are nine points behind Barnsley, they will be determined to build upon their recent displays during the closing stages of the season.

A run of four victories in their last six games has provided the Hoops with a great deal of confidence and thus it wouldn't be at all surprising if they pick up a positive result against league leaders Norwich City this weekend.

Making reference to his side's current situation, QPR manager Mark Warburton revealed that he believes that it is disrespectful for people to suggest that his club have nothing to play for as they target a top-10 finish in the Championship.

Speaking to the Kilburn Times following the Hoops' clash with Swansea, the 58-year-old said: "I hate this mid-table mediocrity nonsense.

"It's your responsibility to hunt down every point when you pull the shirt on.

"I heard it said there were two sides at Middlesbrough (on Saturday) with nothing to play for.

"I thought that was massively disrespectful.

"You're a professional player, how can you have nothing to play for?

"Young players trying to impress for next season, players trying to earn new contracts.

"I get angry about that, if we can finish in the top 10 on one of the smaller budgets we've done really well."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Warburton has every right to be frustrated with this view as QPR's professionalism in recent months has allowed them to climb the Championship standings whilst playing an attractive brand of football.

Yesterday's victory over a Swansea side who are pushing for promotion was fully deserved and illustrated that the Hoops may be able to reach new heights in the second-tier next season.

On course to better the 13th-place finish that they achieved during the previous campaign, QPR seem to be a club who are ready to potentially mount a push for a return to the Premier League.

Providing that Warburton is able to get his recruitment spot on in the upcoming summer transfer window, there is no reason why they cannot achieve this particular goal in the not too distant future.

