Billy Joe Saunders is a name synonymous with British boxing.

In truth, the middleweight star perhaps doesn't get the respect he deserves, having gone the course of his career without suffering a professional defeat.

While his rap-sheet might not include any truly massive victories, there are still some more than respectable victories that Saunders can point to when attempting to prove his prowess.

Now, he is preparing for the biggest fight of his career as he takes on pound-for-pound king Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

The pair will come to blows at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on May 8 as Billy puts his unblemished record on the line.

Unsurprisingly, Billy is considered the underdog going into the bout, but a closer look at his record suggests he is more than capable of turning over a few tables and upsetting Alvarez.

So what is his record?

Billy Joe Saunders Boxing Record

Saunders has fought in 30 professional fights thus far in his career, winning every single bout he has been a part of.

14 of those wins have come via knockout, whole the remainder have been won via decision.

You can see his full record below, courtesy of Wikipedia:

An impressive record indeed.

Whether Billy can maintain a perfect record against a fighter of the ilk of Canelo is another kettle of fish entirely but if he can pull off an upset, it would be the biggest win of his career.

He is looking in the best shape of his life at the moment as well, having worked extremely hard ahead of his date with Canelo.

Saunders has not been without controversy in his career, however, finding himself on the wrong end of a number of disciplinary actions for his antics and shenanigans outside the ring. He has had his licence suspended and been fined multiple times.

However, there can be no questioning his talent in the ring, something he will be desperate to showcase once again as he looks to take his career to new heights.

Beating Canelo would certainly be a way to do that.

