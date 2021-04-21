FIFA 22: Release Date, Cover, News, Career Mode, Gameplay, Cross-Platform, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And Everything You Need To Know

EA Sports is expected to reveal the latest version of their successful football gaming franchise at some point this year, FIFA 22.

Since 1993, the American gaming publisher have been bringing the 11-a-side game to our television screens and our fingertips across the globe, revolutionising the way that we look at our beloved game with each new release.

In what started with FIFA International Soccer on the Mega Drive in 1993, the game itself has come a long way since then and has made giant strides with each new release and gaming platform.

That being said, FIFA 22 will be the first game to be made especially for the latest next-gen consoles, the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with fans keen to see the improvements that EA have made to the game.

At this stage, information is limited about the new game and we will update when details are revealed by EA.

Here is everything you need to know about FIFA 22:

Release Date

No official release date has been confirmed at this time. But judging on previous releases, we suspect it could be at the end of September or the beginning of October, depending on whether there are any delays.

Cover

We will publish an image of the FIFA 22 cover as soon as it is revealed by EA Sports. There are a number of stars that are rumoured to be featured this year. Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold are two players that could be the face of the new game.

So far, we have seen this mockup featuring Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham, which looks great.

News

News and rumours will be added to this section when it becomes available.

Career Mode

Career mode details and leaks will be added here in due course.

Gameplay

It is a certainty that EA Sports will bring new features to the gameplay, but what will they be and what can we expect from FIFA 22?

The year 2022 will see the World Cup played in Qatar and the first-ever in the Middle East, EA are set to create a World Cup game mode that will see the prestigious global tournament integrated.

This also makes us speculate what they might do. A possible online World Cup tournament? We will update as soon as details are unveiled.

Cross-Platform

It is not known at this time whether crossplay will be a feature in FIFA 22. But considering how gaming technology has come leaps and bounds in recent years, it would be a huge surprise if EA left this element of the game out.

